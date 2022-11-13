NDC polls: Political analyst backs Ofosu Ampofo to set up intelligence desk

General News of Sunday, 13 November 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Political analyst and a senior lecturer at the University of Cape Coast (UCC), Johnathan Asante has lauded the National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC), Samuel Ofosu Ampofo who’s seeking re-election to establish a security and intelligence desk for the party ahead 2024 elections.



According to him, the New Patriotic Party was involved in lots of security breaches like brutalities during the 2020 election hence an intelligence desk will pick signals in order to counter their opponents.



“It is very important because we are dealing with the NPP as a party and you could see their record from the 2020 election. You can talk of Techiman South. The brutalities even within their own party. So, if you have a chairman proposing a security and intelligence desk, I think it is well in order.



“Because you may not necessarily have trust in the state security, most often than not the state security may be certainly aligning themselves to the party in government because their loyalty is to the state first. They seem to confuse that there is a thin line between the government and the state. By being loyal to the party in government, that turns it to be like a partisan kind of thing,” he told Starr Today with Naa Dedei Tetteh Wednesday.



He further called on the party to support this call by the Chairman to be able to have an upper hand over the NPP in terms of security ahead of the 2024 General Election.



“If you have a security and intelligence desk you will be able to comprehend issues of security and nib them in the bud.



“You will also have to liaise with the state institutions like the police, the military, and so on. To ensure that things that may work against the party do not in terms of security. So I think that it is a good call”, he added.