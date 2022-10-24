NDC polls: Four arrested at Fomena over disturbances

General News of Monday, 24 October 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Four people have been arrested at Fomena following disturbances at the NDC constituency elections in the Adansi North constituency in the Ashanti region.



The Police in a post on Facebook said details of the arrest will be shared in due course.



Meanwhile, angry delegates of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the New Juaben South constituency in the Eastern region stormed out of the venue for the Constituency election over the delayed arrival of ballot papers.



The election which was scheduled to begin at 9:00 am had not commenced as of 1:45 pm on Saturday, October 22, 2022, as of the time of filing this report.



New Juaben South has the highest number of delegates in the Eastern region with 1,569 from 179 branches.



The delegates converged at the Eredecs Hotel since morning waiting for the election to commence.



At 1:45 pm, some of the delegates grabbed microphones to vent their displeasure over the delay and lack of communication.



They threatened to beat members of the election committee at the regional level.



Subsequently, they incited the delegates to collectively walk out.



Some of the candidates contesting the polls say the delay and postponement of the election will gravely affect them.



Starr News has however gathered that the delayed arrival of the ballot papers is across the region.



All the constituencies in the region could not hold the election due to the late arrival of ballot papers.