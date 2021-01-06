Politics of Wednesday, 6 January 2021

NDC plotting evil at Akufo-Addo’s swearing-in – NADMO Boss

Some elements in the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have hatched heinous plans to burn state properties on January 7, 2021, which coincidentally is going to happen on the day of the swearing-in ceremony of the President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.





“Our intelligence is gathering on the day of swearing-in, NDC vigilantes are going to attack markets and burn many institutions in the region for obvious reasons”, Ashanti Regional Director of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), Mr. Kwabena Nsenkyere claimed.





Speaking on Kumasi-based Fox FM afternoon political talk show monitored by MyNewsGh.com, the New Patriotic Party(NPP) Regional First Vice Chairman explained: “per the information, we are gathering, we are not going to sit down aloof for these things to happen before we act”.





“my outfit has mounted surveillance now so I can assure you that, nothing can happen to our market women and men and their properties are under my watch," he added.





The Ashanti Regional NPP executive warned such unscrupulous persons to stay away from Kejetia market center and others in the metropolis.





Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service has hinted of its intentions to draw a number of six thousand (6,000) personnel from its outfit, the Ghana Armed Forces, and allied agencies to provide security for the swearing-in ceremonies of the President-Elect, Vice President-Elect, Speakers, and Members of the Eighth Parliament of the Fourth Republic scheduled for Thursday, January 7, 2021.





The investiture which comes off at Parliament House in Accra will have in attendance 12 heads of state, the diplomatic community, and other invited dignitaries.





