Politics of Monday, 30 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

NDC planning to release more fake videos, news this week - Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has revealed the NPP has received information that members of the National Democratic Congress(NDC) will release fake documents, videos, and audio this week.



According to Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, this is usually done by the NDC a few days to elections to deter people from voting for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as there is limited time to the (NPP) respond.



He said the NPP is aware of this method by the NDC and therefore advised supporters of the party not to believe these doctored documents that would be circulated on social media.



Speaking on Ade Akye Abia program on Okay FM, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said the NDC is aware the NPP is winning; hence they are therefore planning ways to disrupt peaceful elections.



“What I know is the NDC is trying to release fake videos and audios as we prepare for the polls in a few days, they include fake contract documents and we are aware of it. So all we want our supporters to do is to ignore these fake documents. This is done in the last days to the election to deter people from voting for Akufo-Addo because the NPP may not have the opportunity to address these issues. He, therefore, urged NPP supporters to be conscious of these fake news so they do not get distracted.”



He also advised journalists to cross-check information they find on social media and also not to be used as a source of fake news.



“We also caution journalists to check their facts before publishing any story they see on social media,” he added.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.