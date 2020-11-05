General News of Thursday, 5 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

NDC parliamentary candidate jumps wall to escape gunmen

Nicolas Amankwa reportedly jumped over a fence wall to escape the attack

The parliamentary candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Nicolas Amankwa has now been added to the list of political personalities who have recently been attacked by gun-wielding men.



Nicolas Amankwa was reportedly ambushed by some armed robbers, three in number, at his residence in Wassa Akropong around 3 am, Wednesday, November 4, 2020.



An eyewitness told The Chronicle that the robbers had targeted the aspiring member of parliament and headed straight to his bedroom upon invading his house, amidst gunshots.



Coming to terms with the reality, Nicolas Amankwa reportedly “exited the room through the back door. He then jumped the fence wall and escaped,” the report read.



Further details of the report indicated that the gunshots attracted residents who in their attempt to foil the robbery succeeded in disarming one of the robbers.



The suspect was later handed over to the Amenfi East Police Command while an official report has also been made.



The leadership of the NDC in the constituency, on the other hand, have released a statement to acknowledge the incident and call for swift investigations into the attack.



It would be recalled that on October 9, Ekow Hayford, Member for Mfantseman Constituency was shot dead in a robbery attack in the Central Region.



Prior to this, an NDC Youth Organiser shot dead by unknown gunmen in Pusiga, Upper East Region.



West Mamprusi MCE also recounted his horrifying encounter with some armed men when he was on his way to disburse money to some victims of the recent floods in the area





