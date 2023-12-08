NDC parliamentary candidate apologises to Ada Traditional Council

General News of Friday, 8 December 2023

Source: Nicholas Tetteh

The NDC parliamentary candidate for the Sege Constituency, Daniel Kessie Bessey has retracted a comment he made against the Ada Traditional Council after a shooting at the Ada Songor Lagoon which killed an indigent, Numo Korletey Agormeda.



His apology follows a press conference by the association of community Chiefs of the Ada Traditional Area expressing disappointment in the parliamentary candidate for disrespecting the authority of Dzetse Abraham Kabu Akuaku III.



In a statement by the Ada Traditional Council, they said: “Mr. Daniel Bessey, the Parliamentary Candidate on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Sege Constituency, who in a viral video said he does not recognize Dzetse Abraham Akuaku III as the Paramount Chief of Ada State and any other chief in the Ada Traditional Area”.



"The parliamentary candidate responding to the statement by the traditional authority has deemed it respectful to acknowledge the Paramount Chief as the highest authority in the area and apologize appropriately".



Daniel Kessie Bessey, speaking to the media on the call by the traditional authority noted that he didn't mean to disregard the chiefs but rather was disquieted by the death of a citizen who was lying in a pool of blood.



“My attention has been drawn to a press conference by the Ada Traditional Council in which my name appeared in the press as insulting and undermining their offices and reference made to the paramount chief Dzetse Abraham Akuaku III”, he stated.



“If I don’t do any explanation very well, I would like to unreservedly use this opportunity to apologize to my chiefs and everyone affected. I would like the chiefs and everyone to treat me as a son of the land. My voice and apology on this unfortunate issue is to ensure peace in Ada not limited to my relationship with chiefs alone”, he added.



In anticipation, he said he looked forward to the peaceful collaboration between investors in the lagoon and the indigents of Ada.



Numo Korletey Agormeda was killed on Monday, November 6, 2023, at Toflokpo, a suburb of the Ada West District in the Greater Accra Region.