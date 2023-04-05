NDC parliamentary aspirants urged to do decent campaigning

Politics of Wednesday, 5 April 2023

Source: GNA

Charles Akowuah, the Bono Regional Communications Director of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has advised parliamentary aspirants to do decent campaigning because bad messages would be counter-productive to the cause of the Party.



Charles Akowuah stated empty and sometimes foul campaign messages could not help both the candidate and the political party because the Ghanaian electorate was becoming discerning to make informed decisions and the right choices of candidates.



He stressed the Bono Regional NDC expected aspirants to desist from using bad messages during their campaigning, saying “such messages did not sell because Ghanaians are discerning, and every piece of information can easily be verified”.



Charles Akowuah gave the advice when he was speaking in an interview with the media in Sunyani on the first day of the Party’s vetting of the Election 2024 parliamentary aspirants, saying as part of the process aspirants were encouraged to be truthful to the electorate and let them know what they were capable of doing.



The exercise was in two folds, 15 aspirants from six orphan constituencies – Dormaa Central, Dormaa East, Berekum East, Berekum West, Sunyani East and Sunyani West were vetted on the first day.



But eight other aspirants from six constituencies with Members of Parliament – Jaman North, Jaman South, Tain, Wenchi, Dormaa West, and Banda went through the process on the second day.



He said the committee was ensuring that aspirants cleared to contest in the election had the required documents as a sign of instilling discipline in them to meet the Electoral Commission’s requirement for the general election in 2024.



The vetting committee was chaired by Mustapha Gbande, Deputy National General Secretary and other members were Lawyer Annis Mohayideen, a member of the NDC’s legal team, George Gyawu, Council of Elders member, Bono Region, Dennis Twumasi Yeboah, Bono regional Secretary and Mohammed Seidu, Bono regional organizer.



Later in a related interview, Lawyer Mohayideen said two constituencies, Sunyani West and Dormaa Central had few issues so aspirants could not go through the balloting process, but the rest of the four constituencies had the process done.



He urged the delegates and aspirants to have patience because members on the vetting committee had no particular interest, except NDC’s victory, and assured that there were guidelines for the vetting process and not for the committee members to implement their will.