NDC opens nominations in 18 'leftover' constituencies on August 1

The National Democratic Congress (NDC), Ghana's largest opposition party, is set to open nominations in 18 constituencies where elections were previously put on hold due to unresolved differences.



The party conducted its internal polls on May 13, 2023, nationwide to elect the flag bearer and parliamentary candidates for the upcoming 2024 general election.



However, the elections in the 18 constituencies had to be postponed.



According to Mr Daniel Amartey Mensah, the acting Director of Elections for the NDC, the nominations in the affected constituencies will open starting Tuesday, August 1, 2023.



He clarified that in some of the affected areas, nominations were initiated but elections did not occur, while in others, nominations were not opened at all.



The breakdown of the affected constituencies by region is as follows: Four constituencies in the Ashanti Region, two in Central Region, one in Western North, five in Eastern Region, two in Greater Accra, three in Western Region, and one in Ahafo Region, bringing the total to 18.



The constituencies in the Ashanti Region include Mampong, Adansi Asokwa, Manhyia South, and Fomena.



For the Central Region, they are Effutu and Gomoa Central, and in Western North, it is Sefwi Akontombra.



In Eastern Region, the constituencies are Abuakwa South, Akwatia, Lower West Akim, Afram Plains South, and Ayensuano.



In Greater Accra Region, they are Ayawaso West Wuogon and Odododiodio.



The constituencies in Western Region are Amenfi East, Tarkwa Nsuaem, and Evalue Ajomoro Gwira, and in Ahafo Region, it is Tano North.



Mr. Mensah highlighted that holding elections in these 18 outstanding constituencies would complete the party's parliamentary candidates' list for the 2024 general election.



Initially, the NDC planned to conduct parliamentary elections in 276 constituencies, including the Santrokofi-Akpafu-Lolobi-Likpe (SALL) area.



However, circumstances arose, leading to the suspension of the polls in the 18 constituencies.