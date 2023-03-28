NDC not an alternative to form next government – NPP communicator

Politics of Tuesday, 28 March 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

A member of the communications team of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Andrews Appiah Dankwa, has questioned the claims of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) that it is an alternative to the government.



According to him, the posturing of the party in opposition is underserving of the description of an alternative to the NPP government.



The government communicator who is also a lawyer by profession was speaking on the discussion segment on the Ghana Yensom morning show hosted by Odeyeeba Kofi Essuman on Accra 100.5 FM on Monday, March 27, 2023.



He argued that the NDC is in fact “not an alternative to the party that is working assiduously to take the country out of the economic doldrums.”



Stressing his point, he said that the party that is bent on blocking all government policies in times of crisis such as the Covid-19 pandemic, and the Russian-Ukraine war is undeserving of being called an alternative.



“The NDC is no alternative to the NPP,” he said.