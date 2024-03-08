NDC nomination of Prof Naana Jane confirms progressive commitment to women empowerment – Adotey Allotey

Politics of Friday, 8 March 2024

Source: Ralph Apetorgbor, Contributor

Emmanuel Adotey Allotey, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for Anyaa Sowutuom constituency, has indicated that his party has shown commitment to progressive women empowerment by nominating Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as the 2024 running mate.



He explained that Prof Jane Opoku-Agyemang’s nomination for a second time follows the appointment of Joyce Bamford-Addo as Speaker of Ghana’s Parliament during the Mills/Mahama administration.



He made the statement in commemoration of the 2024 International Women’s Day (IWD).



Read his statement below:



On this International Women's Day 2024, I extend my heartfelt greetings to the exceptional women in the NDC Anyaa-Sowutuom constituency and the entire nation.



My constituency and branch executives also say Ayekoo.



We gather to honor women's accomplishments worldwide and contemplate the ongoing efforts needed for genuine gender equity and inclusivity in all aspects of human endeavour.



This year's theme "Inspire Inclusion" could not have come at a more opportune time when our Party has endorsed Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyeman as our vice presidential nominee.



Yes, the whole world tries to engineer reverse discrimination to improve women's access to education and healthcare among other socio-economic development parameters.



But no one can advocate for women better at the highest levels of national leadership than women themselves.



That is why I urge you all to vote for me and the NDC so that we can move the women’s agenda forward.



I hereby take this opportunity to congratulate Naana Opoku-Agyeman and all women executive members across the entire length and breadth of the party.



Please work assiduously to ensure victory in December, and by God/Allah’s help we shall win.



It is important to remember that the previous NDC Administration under Mills/Mahama appointed Her Ladyship Joyce Bamford-Addo, a former supreme court justice as Rt. Honourable Speaker of Parliament.



On many occasions in the absence of both President Atta-Mills and Vice President Mahama, the Rt. Hon. Joyce Bamford-Addo acted as President.



But that was long ago; no need to dwell on past glories. By the grace of God, we are coming again – this time with a Vice Presidential candidate.



Oseee women of Ghana – let’s unite behind Naana Opoku-Agyeman and John Mahama now.



May the indomitable spirit of Queen Yaa Asantewaa and our women entrepreneurs such as Deede Ashikisha, Maami Glamour, Dr. Mrs. Esther Ocloo (Nkulenu) be rekindled in our women as they police the electoral process with their all.



Happy International Women's Day!



Emmanuel Adotey Allotey



NDC Parliamentary Candidate



Anyaa-Sowutoum