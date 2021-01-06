Politics of Wednesday, 6 January 2021

NDC nominates Alban Bagbin as Speaker, picks Haruna and James as Majority Leaders

Alban Bagbin is the longest serving MP in the 7th Parliament

The National Democratic Congress has nominated Alban SK Bagbin as the Speaker of the 8th parliament.



Haruna Iddrissu and James Klutse Avedzi have also been nominated to serve as the Majority and Deputy Majority Leader respectively in Parliament.



The nominations were conducted after the Functional Committee of the National Democratic Congress met on Tuesday, January 5, 2021, to deliberate on the party’s Parliamentary leaders.



Muntaka Mubarak was also nominated to serve as the Majority Chief Whip while Ahmed Ibrahim and Comfort Doye Ghansah will serve as Deputy Majority Whips.



The 7th Parliament is expected to be dissolved at midnight.



Meanwhile the NPP has also retained Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye Speaker of Parliament.



Majority leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu was retained and his deputy will be Member of Parliament for Effutu, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo Markin.



MP for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh-Dompreh will be Majority Chief Whip for the ruling partty.



His two deputies will be MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Lydia Seyram Alhassan and MP to Tolon, Habib Iddrisu



After the December polls, both the NDC and NPP won 137 seats in parliament with 1 independent candidate.



Both parties are yet to decide who will be the speaker of the 8th parliament although both have nominated the leaders of the house.

