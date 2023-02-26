NDC needs Mahama more than he needs the party – Former Obuasi MCE

Politics of Sunday, 26 February 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

A member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kwasi Ofori Agyemang also known as Zuba has stated that John Dramani Mahama loses nothing if he is not given the opportunity to lead the NDC in the election 2024.



He believes John Dramani Mahama has accomplished a lot in his career and the NDC will suffer greatly if the party does not win the next general elections on the wings of the former president’s popularity and credentials.



Speaking on EIB Networks English platform in Kumasi monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Zuba noted the establishment within the party will make everything possible to get Mahama elected in its upcoming presidential primaries.



“Within the Ghanaian society when the establishment wants to go left, and you decide to go right you might not see yourself well. The (NDC) establishment is for Mahama,” Zuba said.



“The people who call the shots in NDC are all on Mahama’s side. NDC needs John Mahama more than he needs us, the NDC needs John Mahama more than he needs the party. If John Mahama is not on the ticket, he loses nothing, all the treatment that will be given to a president and I mean any president that comes same conditions of services goes to him”, he revealed



He is therefore urging the NDC not to make a mistake by not giving Mahama the opportunity to lead the party.



“We should not make a mistake by allowing just anybody to lead this great party to victory in 2024. It is Mahama or no other person,” he warned.