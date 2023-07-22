NDC national women's organizer Hannah Bissiw remarries

General News of Saturday, 22 July 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

National Women’s Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress NDC Dr. Louisa Hannah Bissiw has married a new husband in a very private ceremony.



The new marriage of the NDC former MP comes after her marriage to Dr. Francis Kpormego, a Jamaica-based medical doctor, collapsed, credible sources told MyNewsGh.com.



As a mother of two, details of her new husband who appears younger are sketchy.



In 2014, Dr. Bissiw’s marriage to Dr. Kpormeg made headlines after her then husband surprised her with Toyota Prado for her birthday which drew criticisms.



According to Dr. Bisiw, who is a veterinary doctor by profession, her then husband was a well-to-do person who owned over six major establishments hence could afford the car without any government funds.



Dr. Bisiw explained that her then husband travelled from his base in Jamaica just to throw the birthday party, held at the Tema Development Corporation (TDC) premises in 2014.



Hanna Louisa Bissiw was on born 23 July 1972 in Techimantia, a town in the newly created Ahafo region of Ghana. She was a Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture and also the former Member of Parliament for Tano South.



She attended Kumasi Girls Secondary School and later acquired a scholarship during Rawling’s regime to study in DVM, Agrarian University of Havana, Cuba in 1999.