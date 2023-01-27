NDC national executives to meet minority caucus over leadership reshuffle

General News of Friday, 27 January 2023

Source:

The leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will meet the Minority Caucus in Parliament on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, to settle some differences over the recent shake-up in their leadership.



The development follows agitations by some party members and some minority MPs over the decision by the party to reshuffle the party’s parliamentary leadership.



The NDC earlier this week made changes to the leadership of the party in Parliament, replacing Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu with Dr. Ato Forson.



The party replaced James Klutse Avedzi with Ellembelle MP, Kofi Armah Buah, as Deputy Minority Leader.



Kwame Agbodza was appointed the Chief Whip for the opposition side and will be deputized by Banda MP, Ahmed Ibrahim and Ada legislator, Comfort Doyo Ghansah respectively.



Opposition



Since the announcement was made on Tuesday, there has been a fierce opposition from some sixty MPs on the Minority side about the new changes in leadership.



The MPs have kicked against the decision of the National Executive of the NDC to change their leadership in the law-making chamber.



The MPs on Wednesday appended their signatures to a petition seeking a reversal of the decision to remove Haruna Iddrisu, James Klutse Avedzi and Muntaka Mubarak from the party’s leadership in the House.



Notable among them are MP for Bolgatanga East, Dominic Ayine and Tamale Central MP, Murtala Muhammed who have described the leadership changes as undemocratic and deeply worrying.



The other MPs include MP for Asunafo South, Eric Opoku, Madina MP Francis-Xavier Sosu, Pru East MP Dr Kwabena Donkor, Builsa South MP Dr Clement Apaak among others.



However, a group of 77 MPs have also signed a different petition to endorse the decision of the party.



But in a statement signed by Kwame Agbodza, the Minority Chief Whip, the newly appointed leadership revealed that a meeting has been scheduled with the leadership of the party at the party headquarters.



“That the party leadership led by the National Chairman has agreed to meet our entire caucus on Tuesday next week, specifically on the 31st of January, 2023,” the statement added.



