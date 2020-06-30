Politics of Tuesday, 30 June 2020

Source: 3 News

NDC names Joshua Alabi as Campaign Manager for Dec 7 elections

Former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) Professor Joshua Alabi has been named John Dramani Mahama’s Campaign Manager for the December 7 elections.



Prof Alabi, who challenged Mr Mahama in the presidential primary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) last year, was named as the National Campaign Manager after a meeting of the party’s Functional Executive Committee (FEC) on Monday, June 29.



The former Member of Parliament will be assisted by former Deputy Chief of Staff Dr Alex Segbefia, who was also instrumental in getting the late John Evans Atta Mills elected in 2008.



These were contained in a statement issued after the meeting by NDC’s Director of Communications Kakra Essamuah.



The National Campaign Team is expected to prosecute the agenda to reclaim power from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the December 7 elections.



Among the members are Lt. Col. (rtd) Larry Gbevlo-Lartey, who will serve as the Director of Operations of the campaign, James Agyenim Boateng, who acts as the Campaign Spokesperson, Mrs. Mawuena Trebarh and Ms. Margaret Ansei serving as the Deputy Campaign Spokespersons and General (rtd) R S Blay serving as the Strategic Advisor to the Campaign Team.



Other members of the team include National Communications Officer ammy Gyamfi, former Chief of Staff Julius Debrah, former Minister of Information Kofi Totobi Quakyi and Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu.



The rest are Hudu Yahaya, , National Youth Organizer George Opare Addo, Ambassador Sam Pee Yalley, Dr. Valerie Sawyer, the party’s Director of Elections Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, Ambassador Victor Smith, National Organizer Joshua Akamba, National Women’s Organizer Dr. Hannah Louisa Bissiw, National Zongo Caucus Coordinator Alhaji Mohammed Mamah, Former Ashanti Region Minister Samuel Sarpong and Dr. Nana Ama Brown Klutse.



“All campaign activities will be under the policy direction of the National Steering Committee to be chaired by the National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo,” the statement said.



“In accordance with the party’s constitution, the coordination of all the various aspects of the campaign will be under the leadership of the General Secretary, Hon Johnson Asiedu Nketiah.”



Further information on the National Steering Committee and the campaign structure will be announced later, Mr Essamuah assured in the statement.

