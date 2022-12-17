NDC must sanction Sammy Gyamfi, Brogya Genfi and Pablo - Murtala Muhammed

General News of Saturday, 17 December 2022

Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, the Member of Parliament for Tamale Central has urged the National Democratic Congress to institute sanctions against Sammy Gyamfi, the party's National Communications Officer, George Opare Addo, National Youth Organizer of the party, and Brogya Genfi, a leading member of the party.



According to him, the conduct of Sammy Gyamfi, Brogya Genfi, and George Opare Addo could mar the party's chances and that it is important that some punishment is handed to them.



Murtala Muhammed said that the trio were behaving as if their personal interest was bigger than that of the party and that it was important they were brought to order.



“… I think these three individuals are misbehaving. And to be very honest, I think that the party should sanction them. The party should make them understand that none of them, neither Sammy Gyamfi nor Brogya Genfi or Pablo are bigger than the party,” he said.



After some rounds of verbal bouts, both camps have called for a truce and promised not to engage in any media banter.



This is after, John Dramani Mahama, the presidential candidate of the NDC in the 2020 elections called them to order.



“I’ve had meetings with our Youth Organizer and Communications Officer and agreed with them that the current exchanges must stop.



“It brings our great party no benefit and only serves as a distraction from the hardship caused by the reckless management of our economy. Let’s keep our eyes on the prize for the ‘Ghana we want,” he indicated on his wall.



The NDC Congress is ongoing at the Accra Sports Stadium.



