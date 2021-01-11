Politics of Monday, 11 January 2021

Source: Class FM

NDC mourns first National Organiser

The party will observe a one week ceremony for the late national organiser

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is mourning the death of the party’s first National Organiser in 1992, Mr. Joshua William Agyekum.



The party in a statement said it recalls Mr. Agyekum’s boundless energy, “his dedication to duty, and his commitment to the principles and tenets of the party.”



The party in a statement signed by Peter Boamah Otukonor, Dep General Secretary – Operations noted that Mr. Agyekum’s death has robbed the party of yet again an elder from whom the modern generation drew inspiration and strength to carry out their duties.



“We extend our sincerest condolences to the immediate and larger family, and the entirety of the NDC, as well as the Republic of Ghana for whom he ultimately sacrificed his talent and energy for the sustenance of our democracy,” the statement stated.



The one-week ceremony will be held on Tuesday 12th January 2021 at the Adenta Community Kindergarten from 6 am to 2 pm.



