General News of Tuesday, 26 January 2021

Source: GNA

NDC mourn former President Rawlings

The NDC delegation was led by Party Chairman, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo

Hundreds of Ghanaians on Monday started filing past the mortal remains of former President Jerry John Rawlings to pay last respect to him at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).



It was a sorrowful spectacle with the aged, the middle-aged and young pouring in at the Centre, some sobbing, with others visibly holding back their tears for the late former President.



A delegation of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), led by Mr Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, the National Chairman and Alhaji Mahama Iddrisu, the Acting Chairman of the NDC's Council of Elders, were among mourners at the AICC, to pay their last respect to former President Rawlings, the Founder of the NDC.



The mortal remains of the former President is lying-in-state for two-days at the foyer of the AICC as part of a four-day state funeral.



Mr Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, in an interview with the press, urged Ghanaians to preserve the late former President's legacy.



Former President Rawlings passed on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at age 73.







