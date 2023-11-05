NDC more worried about the mess it will inherit from Akufo-Addo govt in 2024, not Bawumia - Inusah Fuseini

Politics of Sunday, 5 November 2023

Inusah Fuseini, former Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, has rebuffed claims that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is worried about the election of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party ( NPP).



According to him, the NDC is more concerned about the mess it will inherit from the current Akufo-Addo-led government in 2024 after they emerge victorious in the general elections.



He noted that Dr. Bawumia being elected as the flagbearer of the NPP does not affect their chances of winning the 2024 general elections because they are poised for victory.



His comment comes after Dr. Bawumia during his campaign tour stated that the NDC is afraid of him, hence, the incessant attacks on his personality.



Speaking on Joy News' News file programme and monitored by GhanaWeb, Inusah Fuseini denied the claim that the NDC is scared of Dr. Bawumia as the flagbearer of the NPP going into the 2024 general elections.



“Our biggest fear now is when we do win power, what will be the level of mess that would be left by the NPP? That’s our biggest fear,” he told the host of the programme, Samson Lardy Anyenini.



Inusah Fuseini indicated that Dr. Bawumia has been exposed to Ghanaians after failing to deliver the numerous promises he made especially with the abysmal state of the Ghanaian economy.



“What Bawumia is made of has been exposed this eight years and Ghanaians are able to assess him, unlike Bawumia in 2016 who had not been assessed by Ghanaians.”



Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia emerged victorious in the NPP Primaries and was formally announced as flagbearer of the party ahead of the 2024 polls.



The announcement of Dr. Bawumia's victory was made by the Director of Elections at the Electoral Commission, Dr. Serebour Quaicoe.



According to the official results, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia won with 118,210 votes, representing 61.47% of the total votes cast.



His closest contender, Kennedy Agyapong, secured the second position with 71,996 votes, which accounted for 35.52% of the total valid votes.



Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto garnered 1,459 votes, while the fourth contender got 781 votes.



Party leaders made statements as well as losing aspirants with the major theme centering around the unity of purpose and the need to charge towards the 2024 polls with the view to retaining political power.



