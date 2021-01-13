Politics of Wednesday, 13 January 2021

NDC ‘more likely’ to participate in ministerial vetting – Haruna Iddrisu

Tamale South MP, Haruna Iddrisu

Leader of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) caucus in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu, has disclosed that the party is more likely to participate in vetting of ministers despite questioning the legitimacy of the appointing president.



NDC lawmakers and officials boycotted the January 7 swearing-in of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. Its flagbearer in the 2020 polls, John Mahama, has also filed a petition over the reelection of the president.



These incidents led to speculation over whether or not the NDC will join the Appointments Committee of Parliament to vet ministerial nominees by the president. The Tamale South MP allayed fears during an interview with Joy FM on Tuesday evening.



“One of the concerns of Ghanaians that I have picked up very strongly is, will the NDC take part in appointments committee, will the NDC take part in the vetting of ministers... we do not intend to gravel about that matter.



“We have been voted into office to seek the public good. And to work not as lazy MPs but hard-working Members of Parliament, so be assured that the NDC is more likely to participate in the vetting process and appointment of ministers than to boycott it, we are more likely,” he stressed.



Since the official commencement of his second term on January 7, the president has asked a number of ministers to continue on a caretaker basis as he prepares a substantive list to be transmitted to Parliament for vetting.



Parliament adjourned sitting to January 15 after MPs elected speakers of the house and took their oaths a week ago. The issue of which side becomes the official majority is a key issue to be resolved when the House reconvenes.



Both the NDC and the New Patriotic Party have 137 seats apiece, with the sole outsider being MP for Fomena and second deputy speaker of the house. Despite being a former NPP MP, he won his current mandate as an independent candidate.