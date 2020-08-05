General News of Wednesday, 5 August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

NDC members urged to be measured in attacks against Prof Ahwoi over book

Dr Kobby Mensah has advised the NDC to tread cautiously

Political Marketing Strategist, Dr Kobby Mensah, has advised persons mentioned in the controversial book by Prof Kwamena Ahwoi, to be measured in their reactions.



The book, “Working with Rawlings,” chronicles Prof Ahwoi’s working experience with former President Jerry John Rawlings, their ups and downs before they “drifted apart.”



Aspects of the book have generated some harsh replies from some of the members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) cited in its contents, all of them denying allegations made against them in the book.



Commenting on the matter, Dr Mensah said while it is important to clear their names, the persons mentioned in the book must not come out too forcefully to ensure harmony within the party.



“To be honest if they are to come out strongly against the book, I think it won’t help them,” Dr Mensah told GhanaWeb on Wednesday, August 5, 2020.



The Political Marketing Strategist and lecturer at the University of Ghana Business School said it is likely that the persons cited in the book may let the reactions slide.



Former President Jerry John Rawlings, Dr Omane Boamah and Felix Ofosu Kwakye, who have all been mentioned in the book, have all denied claims made in the book about them.



The Volta Region Chairman of the NDC, Dan Abodakpi, has also jumped to the defence of Mr Rawlings, calling out Mr Ahwoi for attempting a smear campaign against the former leader of the party.



Mr Abodakpi said in a statement that if it was the objective of Prof Ahwoi, who served as Minister for Local Government and Rural Development from 1990 to 2001, during the reign of Mr Rawlings, to destroy Mr Rawlings’ reputation, then “he is simply wasting his time.”



Dr Mensah told GhanaWeb that he does not think that beyond these statements many more NDC members will speak out against the book strongly.



“I don’t think we are going to hear completely boom statements as people will anticipate. Perhaps it will be measured in the sense that they have a bigger issue at hand which is the election.



“I am foreseeing that a lot more will be measured even if they have to respond, it will just be to clear their names,” Dr Mensah told GhanaWeb.



Meanwhile, NDC MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, and the youth wing of the party have also criticised the book, becoming the latest wave of reproaches that have hit the book.





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.