NDC may struggle in 2028 due to choices made in 2024 – Amidu predicts

Politics of Saturday, 2 March 2024

Source: mynewsgh.com

Former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu is of the view that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will struggle in the 2028 election considering the choices made ahead of the 2024 elections.



To him, even if the NDC wins in 2024 which he says is arrogantly predicted, the political party will struggle with the 2028 elections, not only because the NDC will not be presenting John Dramani Mahama but also because the party has to present an entirely new candidate just after four years.



Martin Amidu, in his latest epistle, indicates that with Ghana's current economy, it will not be a smooth sailing journey if the opposition political party wins the 2024 elections and therefore the NDC will have a tough battle going into election 2028.



“Let us hope that should Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang be the presumptive nominee John Mahama has submitted to the NDC in his communication of 27 February 2024 she would be stronger than another tested younger candidate from the NPP for the 2028 election should the NDC win the 2024 elections as already arrogantly predicted. And old age from my experience in my seventies has everything to do with Nana Akufo-Addo’s mishaps as President of Ghana.



"The NDC must in its strategic, tactical planning, and evaluation remember that the first four years after 2024 within the present messy economic dispensation is not going to be an easy tenure for anybody to put money in the peoples’ pockets as one of the NDC’s young lawyers tried to deceive the electorate recently in the media. The 2028 elections even if John Mahama could contest would not be a walkover for him, let alone when a new face has to be presented by the NDC. The preceding arguments are made upon the assumption that the NDC can win the 2024 presidential elections for which there is no certainty."