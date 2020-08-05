General News of Wednesday, 5 August 2020

NDC may collapse and drown - Rawlings predicts

Founder of the National Democratic Congress, Jerry John Rawlings

Former President of Ghana, Jerry John Rawlings has predicted that the trajectory of events in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in recent times may crumble the party in the coming days.



The former President said this while he was reacting to a book published by a leading member of the NDC titled “Working with Rawlings”.



In the book, Prof. Kwamena Ahwoi chronicles his experiences while working with the former President of Ghana and the founder of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Jerry John Rawlings.



The book which has sparked a series of controversies within the umbrella family especially those mentioned including Mr Dan Abodakpi, appears to have incurred the wrath of the founder of the NDC.



Jerry John Rawlings said, “Much as I find it tiring and tedious to be engaging in self-defense when I have given my all, all these years, I will soon deal with the callous agenda of bile by the likes of Kwamena Ahwoi, who are desperately seeking control of the NDC party," he said in reaction.



He added that, "The NDC could, should and has survived on the authority of the word but if care is not taken, it will collapse and drown as has been happening, on the word of those in authority."

