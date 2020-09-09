General News of Wednesday, 9 September 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

'NDC manifesto too ambitious for an ailing post-COVID-19 economy' – Manasseh Azure Awuni

Manasseh Azure Awuni

Manasseh Azure Awuni says the 2020 manifesto of the opposition NDC is "too ambitious" for Ghana's ailing post-COVID-19 economy “especially when the current government is said to have borrowed more than all governments since independence”.



According to Manasse Awuni, a fierce critic on national issues, when the NDC wins the 2020 elections, it will be impossible to execute even 50 per cent of their manifesto considering the leakage and wastage in the public sector.



“The manifesto is meant to win votes and one cannot reasonably expect all the promises to be delivered even in 10 years. If the iron-plated mouth and throat grant passage to a sharp knife, we should be worried about how the delicate anus is going to expel it. It’s easy to promise, but the delivery is another thing,” a post on his Facebook timeline stated.



Manasseh added that he was particularly excited with the NDC’s manifesto since the party has pledged to dualise some major highways such as the Accra-Cape Coast-Takoradi, Accra-Kumasi and others.



This is something the journalist believes will decrease accidents and travel time on those roads.



But he raised concerns regarding the way and manner government contracts were awarded and executed by various contractors.



Manasseh Awuni said: “The shoddy work done on the portions of the Eastern Corridor Road at the Asikuma Junction-Peki and Nkwanta-Dodo Pepesu stretches should not be repeated anywhere in the country. They’re typical examples of causing financial loss to the state.”



He added: “Listening to well-crafted speeches from the NDC’s national executive, especially that of Asiedu Nketia, makes one wonder if the NDC and NPP have traded places.”





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.