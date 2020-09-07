Politics of Monday, 7 September 2020

NDC manifesto launch will be nothing but ‘an empty ritual’ - NPP

Mustapha Hamid, Deputy Campaign Manager for the New Patriotic Party

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has described the yet to be launched manifesto of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) as nothing but an “empty ritual”.



According to the party’s deputy campaign manager, Mustapha Hamid, the NDC’s manifesto will carry no value with the party’s flagbearer, John Mahama branded as one that does not keep his campaign promises.



Addressing journalists in Accra on September 7, 2020, Mustapha Hamid said: “the upcoming launch of the NDC manifesto this evening will be nothing but an empty ritual because the NDC does not value manifestos or keep their manifesto promises unlike the NPP that keeps its manifesto promises”



He added that President Akufo-Addo, for the upcoming 2020 elections best qualifies to be elected based on his solid track record in the last three and a half years.



“Clearly, the NPP has a superior record in many sectors while Mr Mahama and the NDC are no keeper of promises.”



Meanwhile, the flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama, has already disclosed some of the policies his party intends to implement if elected in the upcoming December polls.



One of them is the provision of free primary health care to all and the ‘Big Push’ infrastructural initiative which will earmark some US$10 billion seeking to create about one million jobs and employ some 250,000 Ghanaians within four years.



The initiative would see the injection of the funds into infrastructural development to boost the construction and engineering sectors as well as other professionals and artisans.



The launch of the NDC’s manifesto was initially slated for August 31, 2020, but was postponed to take place today September 7, 2020.

