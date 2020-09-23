Politics of Wednesday, 23 September 2020

NDC manifesto is bold, ambitious — Coach Opeele Boateng

Social Commentator and former coach of Asante Kotoko, Isaac Opeele Boateng better known as Coach Opeele has commended the manifesto of the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC)



As a panelist on Hot 93.9 FM’s ‘Dwene Ho Biom’ political talk show , Coach Opeele stated that the ’10 Billion Dollar Big Push’ which is aimed at investing in infrastructural projects in the country is a “bold and ambitious manifesto” and feasible for that matter.



He explained that it is not an outrageous agenda, because all the resources to make it viable are available, and that it is dependent on the political will power of the government to execute it. Coach Opeele opined that there is nothing any government cannot do, considering the wealth that exists in the country.



Alluding to the ‘Free SHS’ policy, he said that even though the opposition thought it would be a failure, the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP) has been able to garner resources to execute it.



Based on this, he stated that the ‘Big Push’ agenda is possible, and the NDC would not even have to borrow to invest in it.



The opinionated social commentator indicated that the country can be run without borrowing, and so the manifestoes of the political parties are all executable. “I don’t doubt the ‘Big Push’, unless the person does not have the political will to do it” Coach Opeele said.



“I want every Ghanaian listening to me, who thinks that Ghana is a poor country, to know that it is not like that. Ghana is a rich country” He added



