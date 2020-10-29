Politics of Thursday, 29 October 2020

NDC manifesto has been accepted by Ghanaians – Economist

Ghanaian Columnist cum Economist, Isaac ‘Opele’ Boateng has indicated that the manifesto of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has resonated heavily amongst Ghanaians, hence making it a ‘dangerous’ one.



He described the manifesto of the NDC as a dangerous especially with their promise to invest 10 billion in infrastructure and the economy.



“The important aspect of the big push in the protectionism clause where only Ghanaian contractors will work on these projects, leading to the circulation of money in Ghana”.



According to him, the message carried by the NDC in their manifesto is synonyms to its name ‘The People’s Manifesto’ as it is truly from the ordinary Ghanaian.



Coach Opeele made this assertion in an interview with Happy 98.9 FM’s Afrifa-Mensa, host of the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ political talk show. “The NDC played smart with how they put together their manifesto. Their manifesto emanates from the people and the message of the NDC has really fallen into the ears of the Ghanaian. ”



The columnist noted the NDC was able to bring the message of Okada by engaging them “and they promised to create more jobs and all that. The NDC did well. The message is clear”.



To him, all the political parties in the country have messages to sell to the ordinary Ghanaian but how these massages are carried are the most important. “Everyone has a message and what the NDC carries is that of the people. The message of the NPP is the free SHS policy and now, the Ghanaian will decide which to buy”.



President Nana Akufo-Addo has condemned the weekend clashes between supporters of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Odododiodio constituency.



For him, those without a message resort to violence and intimidation.



Addressing a durbar organized by the Ga Traditional Council at James Town as part of his tour of the Greater Accra region, President Akufo-Addo called for total rejection of electoral violence before, during and after the general election.

