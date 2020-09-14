Politics of Monday, 14 September 2020

Source: My News GH

NDC manifesto has been accepted because of the respect we have for Ghanaians – Ofosu Ampofo

NDC Chairman, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo

The National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo has said that his party has received a lots of praises and acceptance after they launched their “People’s Manifesto” that sought to speak for the citizens because they have proven that the party has respect for the citizens.



“Our manifesto was derived from the stakeholders we consulted and that is the reason why when we launched it. People immediately accepted it because they have realized we have given them the respect,” Mr. Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo stated.



The NDC before the compilation of its manifesto for the 2020 general elections said there would be a broad consultation with major stakeholders like farmers, traders, students, lawyers, teachers among others in the country to enable them put out a proper manifesto that could represent the citizens’ will.



However, the work of the NDC seems to have yielded good results as some stakeholders including Assembly Members and Laboratory Technicians have begun rallying behind the party for bringing onboard policies that represent their interest.



But some key figures in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) including Mr. Gabby Otchere Darko before the NDC grassroots consultation journey, ridiculed them for not being focused on what to bring on board in government.



The National Democratic Congress launched their manifesto on Monday, September 7, 2020.



According to Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, most policies in their “People’s Manifesto” were gotten from the stakeholders themselves and not the scribes of their document.



“Our manifesto was derived out of consultation with lager groups in the country,” he told Nhyira FM.



“Power emanate from the people, if you listen to the people who bestow authority on you and write their will as your manifesto, they will embrace it. That is why it has been embraced by all and sundry. When you involve the ordinary people, they will tell you what they need,” Mr. Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo noted.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.