NDC lost 2016 polls to lies and propaganda – Kwaku Boahen

Deputy NDC National Communication Officer, Anthony Kwaku Boahen

With barely a week to the December 7 polls, the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has vowed to fight lies and propaganda that might come from their main contender, the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) as well as other smaller political parties.



“In 2016, as a party in government, we turned to ignore some propaganda and lies from the NPP flagbearer. But this time, we are not allowing this. NDC cannot lose the election to lies of President Akufo-Addo”, Deputy NDC National Communication Officer, Anthony Kwaku Boahen vowed.



Speaking on Kumasi-based Akoma FM, the former NDC Ashanti Regional Youth Organizer accused other opposition parties such as the National Democratic Party (NDP) of conniving with the ruling NPP to peddle falsehood against the NDC flagbearer, Mr. John Dramani Mahama.



“The NDP, we are not going to respond to their presser but the falsehood from Nana Akufo-Addo and NPP guys, we will not sit aloof”, Mr. Anthony Kwaku Boahen told host, Kofi Asante Ennin.



The outspoken Deputy National Communication Officer added that“Ghanaians and my Ashanti people are calling for change. John Mahama has been receiving a rousing welcome from the people. This shows the election is a done deal for NDC”, according to Mr. Kwaku Boahen.



He, therefore, charged the Jean Mensa led the Electoral Commission to conduct free, fair, and transparent elections to ensure peace before, during, and after the polls.

