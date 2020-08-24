General News of Monday, 24 August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

NDC lists 26 ‘nonexistent projects’ listed by govt as achievements

The NDC says the address delivered by Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is full of lies

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said after painstakingly investigating claims by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia at the town hall meeting as achievements, it has found some to be non-existent.



According to the NDC, projects and thousands of "stolen" projects by former President John Dramani Mahama and private developers were listed as achievements by the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) at the town hall.



"For want of space and time, we will limit ourselves to a few examples and support most of them with pictorial and video evidence to demonstrate this point,” NDC said in a release signed by its Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi.



According to the NDC, it is clear from the deliberate listing of alleged non-existent projects that the Nana Akufo-Addo government "has very little to show for all the unprecedented resources (GH¢370 billion) that has accrued to them, such that they have resorted to conjuring nonexistent projects as achievements."



“This display of odious dishonesty by President Akufo-Addo and his Vice, Dr. Bawumia, is an insult to the good people of Ghana who have endured their misgovernance and insensitive policies in the last three and half years,” the NDC said.



Below are the 26 achievements the NDC is alleging that the New Patriotic Party has lied about.



1. Bawumia’s claim at page 41 of his speech that this government is constructing 13 housing units at Sekondi (Ituma Estate) which is about 70% complete is a figment of his own imagination as same does not exist anywhere in the Sekondi metropolis.



2. Bawumia’s claim at page 41 of his speech that this government is constructing 500 housing units at Sefwi Wiawso which is 20% complete is palpable falsehood, as no such project exist.



3. The claim at page 40 of Bawumia’s speech that this government is constructing 120 affordable housing units in the Talensi District of the Upper East region which is 20% complete is yet another lie, as no such project exist.



4. Dromankese town roads in the Bono East region have not been tarred as claimed by government’s “delivery tracker”. This is a big insult to the Chiefs and people of Dromankese in the Nkoranza area of the Bono East Region who are enduring untold hardship due to the poor nature of their roads.



5. The claim on government’s “delivery tracker” that this government has rehabilitated the Anyinabrim Primary School in the Sefwi Wiawso Municipality is yet another lie. No such rehabilitation has been undertaken at the said school.



6. The claim on government’s delivery tracker that the Akufo-Addo government has constructed an Astroturf in the Adenta constituency is another palpable falsehood, as no such project exists on the ground.



7. The claim on government’s delivery tracker of complete electrification of Ananekrom and Pataban townships in the Asante Akyem North Constituency of the Ashanti region is a lie. No such project has been undertaken by this government, as the two towns don’t have electricity as we speak.



8. The claim on government’s delivery tracker of having constructed the Asuoso-Derma-Techimantia road in the Bono East Region as captured by government’s delivery tracker is yet another palpable falsehood, as no such road exists anywhere in the referenced area.



9. The claim on government’s delivery tracker about Re-roofing of cluster of schools at Akanteng in the Eastern region is a lie. No such project has been undertaken by this government.



10. The claim on government’s delivery tracker about an ongoing 1D1F Palm Oil Processing factory in West Akim is a lie. No such project exist.



11. The claim on government’s delivery tracker about an ongoing construction of solar powered water system at Dindani in the East Mamprusi Municipality (Nalerigu/Gambaga) is a lie. No such project can be found in and around Dindani.



12. The claim on the delivery tracker about ongoing construction of a water system at Zangu-Vuga in the East Mamprusi Municipality (Nalerigu/Gambaga) is a lie. As a matter of fact, Zangu-Vuga is in the West Mamprusi Municipality and not East Mamprusi Municipality as claimed. But yet again, there is no such project in Zangu-Vuga in the West Mamprusi Municipality (Walewale) as claimed. Ladies and gentlemen, it is instructive to note that, even in Walewale, the Vice President’s hometown, Dr. Bawumia is conjuring nonexistent projects which is an insult to his own kinsmen and people.



13. The claim on government’s delivery tracker that government has constructed and completed a 1V1D project at Zandua in the West Mamprusi Municipality is false, as no such community exists in the West Mamprusi Municipality.



14. The claim about an ongoing construction of a six (6) seater toilet block for St. Thomas Senior High/Tech at Asamankese in West Akim Municipality is another ghost project, as nothing like that exist on the ground.



15. The claim that there is an ongoing construction of a 12-unit classroom block for Pentecost SHS at Akropong in the Akuapem North Municipality is false, as no such project exist.



16. The claim of having completed a 10-seater toilet facility at Ahibenso in Bodi District is a lie, as no such project exist.



17. Also, the claim that this government has completed the Construction of 1 NO. 6 Units Classroom Block with Auxiliary Facilities at Debiso in the Bia West constituency is a lie, as no such project exist.



18. The claim of having completed the construction of a 16-seater water closet and 4 shower facility in selected communities in Bia West is also a lie, as no such project exist.



19. The claim about ongoing construction of a 2-storey dormitory block for Ghana Senior High School at Damango in the West Gonja Municipality is a fabricated lie, as no such school exists.



20. The claim about construction of a 6-unit classroom block at Jamara in the Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa Constituency is a lie, as no such project exist.



21. No Power Supply System at Afofosu in the Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa Constituency exist contrary to claims by government’s delivery tracker.



22. The claim of a 10-seater WC toilet at Anwhiam in the Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa Constituency does not exist.



23. The claim of a 10-seater WC toilet at Asikuma is a palpable lie.



24. The claim of Abamkrom Clinic in the Agona West Constituency of the Central region as contained on government’s delivery tracker is a ghost project.



25. The claim by the so-called delivery tracker that the Akufo-Addo government has completed the construction of the Anum Primary school at Anum Apapam in the Asuogyaman District in the Eastern region is a lie. There is no town in Asuogyaman called Anum Apapam, and there is no block constructed by the NPP in Anum Presbyterian Primary School at the Anum that we know in Asuogyaman.



26. The claim of construction works at Dabala market is a lie. There is no such construction work ongoing in the Dabala market as claimed by the NPP on their website.

