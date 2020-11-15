General News of Sunday, 15 November 2020

NDC leadership lacks commitment to make Ghana better – Sekou Nkrumah on why he left the NDC

Dr. Sekou Nkrumah is the son of Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah

Dr. Sekou Nkrumah, one of the sons of Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah, has detailed why he left the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) after he joined on April 4, 2007.



In a series of post on his Facebook timeline, over the weekend, Sekou Nkrumah articulated that he joined the NDC because of his strong belief in empowering the underprivileged through some significant policies that can help raise standards of living rather than championing the interests of the few rich or wealthy people in the Ghanaian society.



Dr. Nkrumah indicated that he was very much convinced that by joining the NDC, founded by Jerry John Rawlings, it was the best way to honour the memory of his father, Dr Kwame Nkrumah. It was also his desire to use his presence in the NDC as a force to merge the CPP, his father’s political vehicle with the NDC.



“I also went further to articulate the formation of an Nkrumah/Rawlings political tradition!” he stated in his post.



He explained that after taking the decision of joining the NDC, he realised that the leadership of the party lacked the “commitment to make Ghana better for the ordinary folks.”



He added: “I came to the conclusion that those in politics are just there to serve their interest, and that the political elite in Ghana is represented in both NPP and NDC!”



Dr. Sekou Nkrumah further said, “Unfortunately, I fell out with the NDC leadership and could not continue with my political agenda. In fact, my frustration was precisely because I thought the new NDC leadership was not revolutionary in character and therefore lost a great opportunity in 2008/2009 to turn things around for a better Ghana agenda!



“The UP tradition (NPP) always represented the rich and elite class, unlike CPP and NDC who represent the grassroots, the less privileged in our society! But unfortunately, over the years, many have gravitated towards the NPP, as our middle class grows, and the perception that western model democracy and a market economy is the way forward for Africa!”



He noted that since then, he has made it a point to fight the political elite without fear or favour.



