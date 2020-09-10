General News of Thursday, 10 September 2020

Source: rainbownradioonline.com

NDC is the only party that has transformed Zongo communities - Sorogho

NDC spokesperson on Zongo development Alhaji Amadu Sorogho

The spokesperson for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) campaign on Zongo development Alhaji Amadu Sorogho says apart from the late President Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, there is no party that has helped transform the lives of Zongos and deprived urban settlers than the NDC.



The NDC has promised to provide regular funding through the District Assembly Common Fund (DACF) for the development of the Zongos and deprived urban settlements to bridge and inequality gap.



Mr. Sorogo told host of Frontline Kwabena Agyapong on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that the NDC has a track record in rolling out policies to help the Zongos.



He said the NDC will strengthen and resource the Islamic Education Unit under the Ghana Education Service to enable the unit monitor, and recruit more Islamic and Arabic teachers.



The former MP for Madina told the host the new NDC government will construct tow Islamic Senior High Schools in the Southern and Northern sectors for the Zongo communities as well as support the Islamic Colleges of Education with more infrastructure and logistics to enable them, recruit and train more teachers.



He described as an insult the Ministry of Zongos and Inner-Cities by the governing NPP saying the Ministry has not achieved anything for the Zongos.



The NDC plans to also award scholarships to brilliant but needy students in Zongo Communities from the basic to the tertiary level, establish plastic recycling factories to create jobs for the youth.













Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.