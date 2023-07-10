NDC is targeting Kennedy Agyapong's Assin Central seat - Regional chairman

Politics of Monday, 10 July 2023

With its recent second victory at Assin North, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is riding on this confidence to get more seats for itself within the area.



More specifically, the Assin Central seat, which is currently held by the New Patriotic Party’s Kennedy Agyapong, has become the new focus of the opposition party, its Central Regional Chairman, Prof. Richard Asiedu, has said.



According to a 3news.com report, the NDC chairman has asked Kennedy Agyapong, who has also filed to contest the seat of the NPP as its 2024 presidential candidate, to keep his focus there because they are coming for that seat too.



“Assin area has in the past been described as the stronghold of the NPP but we have changed the narrative, Assin has now become the strong base of the NDC. In 2024, we will take not less than two out of the three seats in Assin.



“Let me tell Assin Central that the ‘Mugabe’ [referring to Kennedy Agyapong] who is on the seat should focus on his presidential ambition, I will take the seat from them to the NDC,” he boasted.



Prof Richard Asiedu said this during a rally at the Methodist School Park in Assin Breku to wrap up the National Democratic Congress’s Thank You Tour on Sunday, July 9, 2023.



In attendance at the rally were leading NDC members, including its presidential candidate and former president, John Dramani Mahama.



