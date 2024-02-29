NDC is richer than the NPP, they made huge sums of money out of Dumsor – Kusi Boafo alleges

Politics of Thursday, 29 February 2024

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Public Sector Reforms, Thomas Kusi Boafo, has told the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) that they would be lying to themselves if they think they have more wealth than the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



According to him, members of the NDC became extremely rich during the era of erratic power supply which became popularly known as dumsor.



Speaking in an interview on Wontumi TV on February 28, 2024, Kusi Boafo alleged that while the rest of the country was suffering from dumsor, the NDC government signed power purchase agreements that made them very rich.



“Some people used dumsor to get huge sums in Ghana and they became fabulously rich. That is why I have been saying that the opposition NDC is richer than the NPP. But when I say this, people don’t agree.



“The deal (power purchase agreements) they signed over the lifespan of the agreement amounted to over $9 billion – we were going to pay this amount of money but there was excess capacity – a lot of the electricity was going to waste," he said in Twi.



He added, “There are similar deals of the power purchase agreement which the government went into in Togo, Ivory Coast and the likes but when it came to Ghana, they exaggerated the cost big time. Those people have cheated us for a long time”.



The CEO said that one of the major achievements of the current NPP government is that they have been able to renegotiate these agreements; saving Ghana a lot of money, as disclosed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the 2024 State of the Nation’s Address (SONA).



He added that the amount of money Ghana lost due to the power purchase agreement signed by the then John Dramani Mahama administration can be used to fix majority of the roads in the country, approximately "1000 kilometres of asphalted road".



Watch the interview below:





SHOCKING REVELATION‼️‼️‼️



Mr. Thomas Kusi Boafo (CEO, Public Sector Reforms) has revealed how Mr. Mahama and his NDC intended to dope Ghana through Dumsor.

