NDC is ready to work with all; even opposition – Ben Quashie

Politics of Saturday, 15 July 2023

Source: happyghana.com

The Chairperson of Council of Elders for the National Democratic Congress(NDC) in South Africa, Benjamin Kofi Quashie has revealed that the NDC is willing to work with anyone willing to build Ghana.



During an interview on 98.9FM’s Epa Hoa Daben, with host Sefah-Danquah, the NDC official noted that the NDC would make strides in getting the nation back on its feet by working hand in hand with the citizens of Ghana.



“When NDC comes into power, we are going to be open to the people of Ghana; we will let them know the challenges we are facing due to what we came to inherit and would open the floor for citizens to make suggestions on how we can build the nation.” he said.



The Group Chairman of Allied Consortium, however, noted that the NDC is ever willing to team up with the NPP as long as they are willing to do so for the benefit of the country.



“This is just common sense; if we have people from the NPP who are learned and are ready to contribute thier quota to the building us of this country, the NDC shall be ever ready; we cannot do it alone.”



He highlighted that this is a promise the New Democratic Congress is willing to make to the nation and will not fail in fulfilling if only they are elected as the ruling government in the imminent general elections which shall be held in 2024.