NDC is overly respecting the NPP – Joseph Yamin laments

General News of Sunday, 26 March 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

National Organizer of the Opposition (NDC), Joseph Yamin has suggested his party is giving the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government too much breathing space to take the NDC for a ride.



He is of the view the NPP is full of nobodies who are not more sensible in any way compared to the NDC.



The former Deputy Youth and Sports Minister is surprised people fail to challenge the NPP when there is a need for it.



In his view, the NDC has shown enough comradeship to the NPP but they always pay back with something bad.



He cites instances where leading NDC members have in times of need shown love to Majority leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu in his bid to get elected in his party primaries even but will same be reciprocated to an NDC member?



“Are they more sensible than us NDC members? Hon Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu is a very close friend of the speaker of parliament Bagbin, these two have been very good friends to a point that when I was a regional secretary, we had issues with the speaker of parliament then the majority leader, coming all the way from Accra into the constituency of Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu when the NPP was trying to get him out, Honorable Mutaka left his constituency in Asawase joined Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu in Suame to campaign for him, that the NPP should maintain him because of long services, experience,” he observed.



“Today Kyei-Mensah is against the very person (the speaker) that could sacrifice his political position over friendship come in there sit with delegates of the NPP to vote for him because is his friend,” he wondered.



“But when it came to Bagbin to become the Speaker, because the NPP knows that without their members, certain decisions they want to bulldoze their way through may not get there, Kyei-Mensah was the first to oppose Babgbin’s Speakership to the point that they were prepared to challenge him in court. Is Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu more human than Bagbin? So today if it comes to him then he will say because he is my friend, we threw away party position, we won’t allow that,” he warned.



“Anytime we have come through for them, they never appreciate it. We are overly respectful of the NPP when they won’t do the same for us. Enough is enough when these people are nobody,” he said.



“The NPP person will always sacrifice and the NDC person when push comes to shove, I don’t see why we can’t do the same to them,” he revealed.