Regional News of Saturday, 31 October 2020

Source: Happy 98.9FM

NDC is out of coverage area in the Eastern Region - NPP

National Democratic Congress flag

The Eastern Regional 1st Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Alhaji Umar Bodinga popularly known as Air Marshall has said the presence of the opposition National Democratic Congress has not been felt in the period of the campaign in the region.



According to him, the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has an upper hand in the campaign efforts and warm reception from the people of the Eastern Region.



Speaking in an interview with Sefa Danquah on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show, he expressed: “NDC is out of coverage area in the Eastern Region but we won’t let it get into our heads. We are moving from house to house just like Jehovah’s Witnesses. The Fulanis in the region have shown their appreciation to Nana Addo for the Free SHS. I can assure you that if they [NDC] are not careful, they will have only one seat in the constituency”.



Alhaji Bodinga was of the view that come December 7th 2020, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will win the elections in an unprecedented way.



On December 7, 2020, Ghanaians will go to the polls to elect a President and 275 Parliamentarians to govern the nation for the next four years.



With the wake of COVID-19, the usual rallies of political parties during the campaign period have been done away with, as presidential candidates and key members of parties have resorted to touring the various regions in Ghana.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.