Politics of Friday, 12 February 2021

Source: Peace FM

NDC is on a wild goose chase in court - NPP's Abanga

John Dramani Mahama wants the Court to allow him replace portions of his original statement

"For democracy sake, it’s a good step to contest the results of the elections when you feel it didn't go your way but in the case of the NDC, it’s a wild goose chase since it is becoming increasingly obvious in the ongoing election petition that His Excellency, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo won on fairgrounds," Mr. Abanga an aide to the current General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party has said.



According to Mr. Abanga, the petitioner has failed woefully to adduce any substantial evidence in court to support his claims that none of the parties won the election.



He further expressed shock why the Petitioner and the NDC has all of a sudden abandoned their earlier claim that the petitioner Mr. John Mahama won the 2020 presidential elections.



Speaking further, Mr. Abanga reiterated that Mr. John Mahama cannot seek to use the courts to overturn the will of the people just on the mere basis of errors whiles his petition and subsequent applications to the court are full of errors.



He, therefore, admonished the youth to be steadfast and have confidence in the NPP’s legal team to secure a judgment in favour of the second respondent.



He therefore called on the youth of the NPP to remain focus and continue to support His Excellency Nana Akuffo-Addo to finish the good works started.