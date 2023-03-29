NDC is not an effective political party - Nana Akomea

Politics of Wednesday, 29 March 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

InterCity STC Boss, Nana Akomea has berated the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for slamming their Members of Parliament for passing the six Ministers appointed by President Akufo-Addo.



The NDC MPs approved the new Ministers despite they announcing a principled position not to approve them until the President has taken steps to reduce the size of his government.







The NDC and Ex-President John Dramani Mahama have labeled those who voted for the new Ministers as "traitors".



"Unfortunately, Ghanaians were sorely disappointed yesterday when several members of the Minority for some parochial and personal interest voted against the principled position adopted by the party. I am also disappointed. Those responsible for this betrayal must do some serious soul searching and learn to place national interest over personal interest," Mr. Mahama said in a Facebook post.



Also, some of the voters on the Minority bench in Parliament have been accused of receiving bribe to vote for the new Ministers.



“There is a need to launch an intense investigation to get names of those who voted against the Minority decision. Such MPs must be taken out of Parliament,” Mustapha Gbande, NDC Deputy General Secretary, stated in an interview on Asempa FM.



“They will not see rest in the money they have taken from Akufo-Addo because they have eaten a curse, they have eaten trouble and they will pay for it,” he fumed.



Commenting on the issue on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, Nana Akomea described the NDC as an ineffective political party.



"This is another example that the NDC as a political party is not effective, in terms of everything. It is not an effective political party," he said.



He further wondered why the party wants to investigate their MPs for exercising their democratic right.



"They (NDC) say they are coming to save democracy and your own people have cast their votes, what's the need for your investigations?", he queried.



He also questioned why they would call their MPs "traitors", asking "who is the traitor? If someone has followed the processes to cast his or her votes, what makes the person a traitor? The person is a traitor to what?"



