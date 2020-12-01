Politics of Tuesday, 1 December 2020

NDC is aware they are losing December polls – NPP

Richard Nyamah, Deputy Communication Director of the New Patriotic Party

Richard Nyamah, Deputy Communication Director of the New Patriotic Party, has said members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) are aware they are losing the December’s polls.



According to him, aside several polls that have been conducted by various stakeholders which showed the NDC are losing, the NDC themselves conducted their own internal poll which shows they lost the December 7 polls.



Speaking on PM Express he said the NDC will lose the elections as they are always behind for every single poll that has been conducted.



“…not a single poll has called it for the NDC. Every single one of them has called it for the NPP, now the NDC themselves have done their own internal poll that shows that they are losing and I challenge the (NDC) that if what I’m saying is not true they should put out the result of their polls that they contracted an independent person to conduct.



Reacting to this, Deputy General Secretary of the NDC Peter Boamah Otokunor, who described the results as “interesting” said a lot of things needed to be considered when polls are conducted. He mentioned sources of bias which include funding and the research team interest needs to be considered.



“…You can always tell there will be some level of expectations. There is some level of bias looking at the sponsors as it is very crucial, the research team that worked on the report. What is their interest? And what was the mode on the enumerator then you will able to tell if you should take the polls serious or not. The areas too matter.” He argued.

