NDC is a threat to Ghana’s democracy – Abronye DC alleges

Bono Regional Chairman of NPP, Abronye DC

Bono Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe Abronye, popularly known as Abronye DC has accused the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) of being a threat to the nation’s democracy.



He likened the dangerousness of the NDC to Nigeria’s most feared Boko Haram.



Speaking on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7, Abronye DC asserted that “the NDC is a threat to Ghana’s democracy; thus, NDC is Ghana’s Boko Haram."



He also accused the NDC of being a spendthrift and will remain in opposition forever for allegedly ‘stealing’ state resources.



Abronye DC said the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) while in power performed woefully, and this affected the economy badly.



“…Why will you vote for NDC? To come and do what, steal our money again or what? NDC, they are gone forever; they can’t come back to power," Kingdomfmonline.com quoted him in its publication on October 20, 2020.



He, therefore, urged Ghanaians to vote against them in the upcoming December polls.

