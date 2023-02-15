NDC is a problem-solving party – Kojo Bonsu

Politics of Wednesday, 15 February 2023

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Businessman and former Mayor of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly and aspiring flagbearer hopeful of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kojo Bonsu has touted the NDC as a political party in Ghana that has the problem-solving trait.



In an interview on GTV Breakfast Show, the former Mayor while addressing the current unstable and shaking tables within the rank and file of the party said all storms have been resolved amicably and there is peace within the NDC. This, he attributed to the potency of the leaders who yield a powerful problem-solving mentality.



According to him, the current ruling party and its leaders have messed up the economy with non-existing programmes and policies.



“Government has to cut its expenditure; the economy is messed up. If we don’t cut all the unnecessary expenditure won’t go anywhere” he added.



He said it will only take a party like the NDC to put Ghana back on a ‘free, flowing economic track’.



He further added that he is the best man in the party to lead and bring victory to the NDC in elections 2024.



Unity, peace, discipline, national security and economic stability are the five pillars he says he will be riding on to put the country back on track should he be given the nod to lead the NDC.



He believes his visionary traits, love for Ghana and track records during his public service days make him outstanding among his competitors.