NDC introduces drone usage to oversee elections 2024

The Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Emmanuel Nii Ashie Moore, has unveiled a strategic initiative to utilize drones for monitoring the upcoming December general elections in the region.



The primary objective behind this move, as stated by Ashie Moore, is to safeguard the security of over two million votes for the party, while strengthening monitoring mechanisms to deter potential irregularities.



With the ambitious target of securing over two million votes in the region, the NDC views this undertaking as crucial in influencing the election’s outcome.



Ashie Moore also revealed that comprehensive plans are already underway, including the training of personnel assigned to operate the drones, citinewsroom.com reports.



“We will commence training constituency executives next week on drone usage to oversee election proceedings,” Ashie Moore announced to enthusiastic supporters.



While specifics about the deployment strategy remain undisclosed, Ashie Moore emphasized the party’s dedication to acquiring all necessary resources for a seamless electoral process.



The NDC’s flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, also emphasized the importance of vigilance during the polls.



"Vigilance will be paramount in this election. Despite our campaign efforts, without vigilant oversight on polling day, our objectives may not be achieved. Therefore, in Greater Accra especially, we urge you to ensure thorough coverage of all polling stations with vigilant party agents,” he stated.



