Politics of Wednesday, 2 December 2020

Source: My News GH

NDC internal polls predict a disgraceful defeat for Mahama – NPP

Deputy Communications Director for New Patriotic Party (NPP) Richard Nyamah

A Deputy Communications Director for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Richard Nyamah, has challenged the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to publish the results of its own internal polls.



According to him, the NDC’s internal polls predicts a woeful loss for John Dramani Mahama like other surveys have predicted.



Richard Nyamah who was speaking on Accra-based Joy News said “…not a single poll has called it for the NDC.



Every single one of them has called it for the NPP, now the NDC themselves have done their own internal poll that shows that they are losing and I challenge the (NDC) that if what I’m saying is not true they should put out the result of their polls that they contracted an independent person to conduct.”



On his part, Deputy General Secretary of the NDC Peter Boamah Otokunor, said the various surveys released on the election are bias and cannot be taken hook line sinker.



“…You can always tell there will be some level of expectations. There is some level of bias looking at the sponsors as it is very crucial, the research team that worked on the report. What is their interest? And what was the mode on the enumerator then you will able to tell if you should take the polls serious or not. The areas too matter.”

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.