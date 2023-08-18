NDC inaugurates National Women's Wing Working Committee

Politics of Friday, 18 August 2023

Source: Ayisah Foster, Contributor

Headed by Dr Louisa Hanna Bissiw, National Women Organizer of the great National Democratic Congress, the biggest opposition political party, NDC, has inaugurated its Women's Wing Working Committee to fast-track the day to-today working activities of the party as far as the 2024 general election is concerned.



At the inauguration, the following personalities were appointed members of the Advisory Committee.



They are;



1. Mrs. Cecilia Johnson- Former Chairperson and Member of Council of State



2. Mrs. Betty Mould Iddrisu-Former Minister of Education and former Minister of Attorney General and Justice



3. Madam Marietta Brew, Ghanaian female legal practitioner and a former Attorney General of Ghana and Minister for Justice.



4. Madam Anita Desoso -former National Women Organizer, NDC, and a former First National Vice-chairperson



5.Madam Margaret Chiravira and Mrs Victoria Kuma Mintah.



The Women's Wing also appointed Hon Joana Gyan-Cudjoe, NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Amenfi Central as the National Coordinator of the Women's Wing Working Committee and a leader of the logistics Committee.



Addressing the section, full of Women Organizers and their deputies at AH hotel in Accra last Friday, Dr. Louisa Hanna Bissiw made it clear that the purpose of the inauguration was to get a hardworking committee who will spearhead the campaign team for victory 2024.



Again, the motive is to advise members to bury all differences after the constituency and regional delegates conference for the betterment of the party.



According to her, the inauguration comes at the time the party is seen united toward the party’s victory in the 2024 general elections.



The Working Committee is expected to ensure that members convey the party’s campaign messages to the electorates through all possible means to ensure victory for the party.



She however urged the women to unite in order to attain power in the upcoming general elections.



Dr. Louisa Hanna Bissiw made it clear that NDC and Ghana at large cannot endure the pains and the economic hardship that the NPP government has subjected the entire country to.



She revealed that women of today cannot afford to purchase sanitary pads because of the obnoxious taxes placed on them by the incentive Akufo Addo-led government.



"This is the time we need to work harder to vote out the NPP.



NPP does not care about Ghanaians and it is our responsibility as a political party to rescue the nation from the wicked Akufo Addo government," she said and promised that it's possible together as women of the NDC.