NDC in Eastern Region express satisfaction with voter registration exercise

The Eastern Regional branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has expressed satisfaction with the ongoing voter registration exercise in the region.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, the Acting Regional Secretary of the Party, Mr Cudjou Adukpo, commended the Regional Electoral Officer for her openness and cooperation with all players in the registration exercise.



Mr Adukpo, however, expressed concern about occasions where party agents tried to stop people from registering instead of allowing them to go through the process and filed a protest against the registration.



He said due to such incidents, one of the sympathizers of his party had his bicycle destroyed at Kyebi.



Mr Adukpo said similar incidents were recorded at Nkawkaw, Mpraeso and Abetifi constituencies.



He said the NDC would not be moved by such operations and would stick to the rules until the very end of the 2020 election.

