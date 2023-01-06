NDC holds presidential primaries on May 6

Politics of Friday, 6 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has announced it will hold its presidential primaries on Saturday, May 6, 2023, to elect a flag bearer for the party to contest the 2024 general election.



In a proposed timetable released by the party at its Functional and National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting the opening of nominations would be from Monday, February 22 to Wednesday, February 24, 2023.



The submission and filing of forms will also take place from Monday, March 20, 2023, to Wednesday, March 22, 2023.



The vetting of the aspirants will be held from Monday, March 27, 2023, to Wednesday, March 29, 2023.



Individuals who want to appeal will be allowed to do so from March 30, 2023, to April 6, 2023, after which the election would come off on May 6.



Below is the timetable:



PROPOSED TIME TABLE FOR PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS



Presidential Primaries:



Opening of Nominations:



Monday 22nd - 24th February, 2023



Submission of Filing Form:



Monday 20th - 22nd March, 2023



Vetting:



Monday 27th - 29th March, 2023



Appeals:



30th March - 6th April 2023



Elections:



Saturday 6th May, 2023.