Politics of Monday, 18 January 2021

Source: 3 News

NDC heads to Supreme Court over declaration of NPP & Fomena MP as majority in Parl.

Ghana's parliament

The legal team of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ashanti region is not happy that Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, declared the NPP caucus and Fomena MP as a “majority group” in Parliament after the Fomena MP officially noticed the House he would align with the NPP to do business.



The legal brains of the party in Ashanti region say they are preparing to go to the Supreme Court for interpretation on whether the Speaker’s declaration is valid or not.



But they believe it is a mistake for the Speaker to have declared the NPP wing together with the independent Fomena MP, Andrew Asiamah Amoako, as majority in the 8th Parliament of the 4th Republic.



Leading member of the legal team, Lawyer Evans Amankwaa is of the view that the Speaker of Parliament erred in such declaration.



Speaking on Akoma Fm’s Wonsom on January 16, Lawyer Amankwaa told host Aduanaba Kofi Asante Ennin that “the NDC will head to the Supreme Court for further and better interpretation to clear all doubts”.



He maintained that according to the 1992 Constitution, “declaring a majority in this hung parliament is a mistake”.



He cited Article 95 of the 1992 Constitution of the Republic of Ghana, saying that “once there is parity in number of members from both caucuses it is clear in black and white in the constitution that the Fomena MP, who is now the 2nd Deputy Speaker cannot join the NPP side, therefore, there is no majority in parliament”.



