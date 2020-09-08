Politics of Tuesday, 8 September 2020

Source: 3 News

NDC has the experience to turn around the bad economy – Mahama

play videoFormer President John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has said he will make the economy work for all Ghanaians if he is elected to be president again in this year’s elections.



Speaking during the launch of the manifesto of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) on Monday, September 7, he said Ghana’s economy is working for only a few.



“We will fix the economy and make it work for all Ghanaians. We will fight the disastrous effect of the poor economic management of this administration.



“The NDC has the experience to turn around this dire economic situation, to bring reliefs to the suffering masses of Ghana. We will sanitize the financial sector.”



Touching on the effect of the coronavirus pandemic and how world leaders have acted prudently to deal with it, he said “leadership that has been proactive and visionary have emerged from the shocks with less effects on their people and economy”.



“Unfortunately, I cannot say the same for our beloved country Ghana.”





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.