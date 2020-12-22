Politics of Tuesday, 22 December 2020

Source: My News GH

NDC has only been consistent with inconsistency – Sammi Awuku

Sammi Awuku, National Organizer, NPP

National Organizer for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Sammi Awuku has said that the only consistent thing about the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has been the political party’s inconsistency before, during and after the 2020 election.



According to him, the NDC started off with the fight against the Electoral Commission’s move to compile a new voters register with the claim that the NPP will use the register to rig the 2020 elections.



He said when the aforementioned did not stand the test of time, the NDC complained about the fact that compiling a new register was going to lead to a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in the country considering the fact that the country had recorded cases.



After the scare of COVID-19 did not work, Sammi Awuku said the NDC beat a turn around and called on their members to go out in their numbers to register for the new voters register although they had earlier encouraged them not to.



Sammi Awuku noted that the NDC has since the inception of the electoral process given a clear indication that they would not accept the results of the elections.



Following the trajectory, he noted that the NDC hasn’t been consistent and that’s the only consistent thing the party has done.



He said regardless of the noise been made by the opposition NDC, they have not been able to give the country results they have collated from the just-ended election, unlike the NPP that was able to send the media to its strong room and gave out its figures collated on the day of the election.



To him, the NDC should not take Ghanaians for granted by displaying some betting centre as a political party’s strong room.



To Sammi Awuku, the Electoral Commission deserves commendation considering the country’s success in the just-ended election adding that the country can keep perfecting the system.

